President Iohannis promulgates law on modification of selection of constitutional judges by Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated the modification of article 5 paragraph (4) of the Law no. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court, which stipulates that the judges of this court will be appointed by "vote of the majority of the present members."

"Each Chamber of Parliament appoints, upon the proposal of the standing bureaus, and based on the recommendations of the legal committee, as a judge, the person who received the votes of the majority of the present members," stipulates the modification proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Deputy Eugen Nicolicea Under the current law, the constitutional judges were appointed after collecting "the votes of the majority of the members" of one Chamber.The Law was adopted on February 14 by the Senate, in its capacity as the decision making forum, and silently passed by the Deputies' Chamber on June 28 2016.The Constitutional Court is composed of nine judges appointed for a 9-year term in office, which cannot be prolonged or renewed. Three judges are appointed by the Deputies' Chamber, three by the Senate and three by the President.