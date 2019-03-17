President Iohannis promulgates Law ratifying the Republic of North Macedonia's Accession Protocol to NATO

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree promulgating the Law for the ratification of the Republic of North Macedonia's Accession Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty according to Agerpres.

The ratification of the protocol represents a procedural stage in the Republic of North Macedonia's journey toward obtaining full membership in NATO.By ratifying this protocol, signed in Brussels on 6 February, Romania expresses its consent for the Republic of North Macedonia to become the 30th member of the North Atlantic Alliance