President Iohannis promulgates telework law

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday a decree for the promulgation of a telework law.
In February, the Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill as a decision-making body.
Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu said that the bill will not only benefit IT employees but also translators and other categories of employees.
About the recording of the eight-hour work day in such instances, Vasilescu said that it can be done electronically.
"The employer has to check to make sure that all occupational safety rules at home are observed; also, the local labour inspectorates can perform checks themselves. Practically, home turns into a kind of office, it's exactly the same thing as working in an office at the employer's venue, but you do it from the comfort of your home," Vasilescu explained.
President Iohannis on Thursday also signed decrees promulgating a law approving Emergency Ordinance 81/2016 amending and supplementing the Law on National Education 1/2011; the Law on Romania's Accession to the Protocol on the Privileges and Immunities of the International Seabed Authority, adopted at Kingston on March 27, 1998, which entered into force on May 21, 2003; a law ratifying the Protocol of Accession signed in Brussels, on November 11, 2016, to the Trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Colombia and Peru, of the other part, to take account of the Accession of Ecuador; and a law on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of crude oil and / or petroleum products.
AGERPRES .