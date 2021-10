President Klaus Iohannis was received on Wednesday by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace.

The two heads of state will have one-on-one and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

President Klaus Iohannis will be received in the Egyptian Parliament by the President of the House of Representatives, Hanafy Ali El-Gebaly, and the President of the Senate, Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq.