President Iohannis: Role of Romanian Intelligence Service, essential in context of coronavirus pandemic

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence Service, underlining that its role in the context of the coronavirus pandemic is essential.

"The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence Service, as the authority of the state with attributions within the national defense and national security system, comes at a complicated time, in which the whole of humanity goes through a crisis without precedent. We are in the middle of a pandemic caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and the role of your institution is essential at this time. We are faced with a complex situation, with an accentuated dynamic, in which new, often unpredictable features add to the classic challenges and threats to the state security. In this context, all the more valuable becomes your contribution, the excellent capacity for analysis and anticipation of the Service being of real use to the decision-makers involved in a difficult fight to stop the spread of infections with the new coronavirus," reads the president's message.He shows that in the three decades of activity, the SRI missions have been fulfilled with professionalism, patriotism and within the strict limits of the duties provided for by law and expresses his appreciation for the Service's sustained effort to maintain the national security state."The Romanian Intelligence Service has permanently adapted to the challenges of the new international security climate, while fulfilling the specific requirements for achieving the commitments assumed by Romania, as a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance and of the European Union and as a strategic partner of the United States of America. The reputation you enjoy today among partners, collaborators and beneficiaries is mainly the fruit of the quality of human resources available to the Romanian Intelligence Service," says Iohannis.He thanks the SRI employees for their "remarkable effort and seriousness" with which they carry out their tasks and for their devotion to the country and the institution.