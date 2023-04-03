President Iohannis: Romania has been supporting Moldova for a long time and will continue to do so

Romania will continue its support for Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, adding that the support is for carrying through budgetary and energy reforms.

"Romania has been supporting Moldova for a long time and will continue to do so. It is support in the area of energy, it is support for reform, it is also budget support and many other things that we can do for the citizens of Moldova and also for the democratic institutions in Moldova that need support to implement initiated reforms," Iohannis said on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after meeting German Chancellour Olaf Scholz.

He said that important support for Moldova was obtained under a joint platform with Germany and France.

"We do these things because it is right, because we believe that Moldova deserves this support and must remain on our side, on Europe's side. On the other hand, the situation in Moldova is greatly complicated by the hybrid attacks from Russia; the large number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Moldova and the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Moldovan economy are a major complication. All this is important concern for us and our support will be available permanently and as long as it takes," said Iohannis.

On Monday afternoon, a tripartite meeting of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and German Federal Chancellour Olaf Scholz was scheduled for the after-noon at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES