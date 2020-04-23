President Iohannis says coronavirus epidemic still on rise in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the latest data on COVID-19 cases show an upward trend in the epidemic, adding that social distancing and hygiene measures must be "religiously" observed.

"Unfortunately, today we have passed 10,000 people infected with COVID-19 and we have a significant increase in cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, almost 400 new cases. These data show that the epidemic is still on an upward trend in Romania, and we must continue to strictly observe, I should say almost religiously, the hygiene and social distancing orders, and we cannot afford to weaken our resolve at all, because we are not yet at the stage where we can speak of flattening the infection curve in our country," Iohannis said at a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.