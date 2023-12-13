President Iohannis says PM's visit to the USA should have been prepared better

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that the visit of prime minister Marcel Ciolacu to the United States of America "should have been better prepared," both by the Government, as well as by the Romanian Embassy in the USA, told Agerpres.

"Regarding the discussions that took place in the United States of America, it probably would have been good if this visit had been better prepared by both sides. The fact that certain differences have appeared publicly doesn't look good for us. Such matters must be discussed behind the curtain. So, here we still have a bit of work to do," Iohannis pointed out.

The Romanian ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru, stated, on December 3, at an event organized in Washington, that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu did not consider it necessary for the representatives of the Romanian Embassy to participate in his political meetings in the USA.

While he was on a working visit to the USA, the head of the Executive reacted: "I haven't had any discussions with the ambassador and I think we won't have any discussions for a longer period of time. First of all, I came here accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, who is the top representative of Romanian diplomacy. We didn't have time to discuss the next day's events in detail, which is why I said that sometimes it's better to be patient. (...) However, the lack of scope of Mr. Ambassador and his reaction, which I think was emotional, after all, did not show him in the best light right now," Marcel Ciolacu stated later.