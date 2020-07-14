President Iohannis says PSD delaying quarantine law, calls for conclusion to talks

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has been delaying the quarantine and isolation law and called on lawmakers to finalise talks on this piece of legislation.

"I am shocked by the way PSD has reacted and is reacting in Parliament now when a very important law is under discussion, the law regulating the isolation of sick people and the quarantine of people. (...) PSD is delaying this discussion," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He stressed the "urgent" need for this law and called on the law makers to finalise talks."Otherwise, you will be morally responsible for the deaths of tens and maybe hundreds of Romanians," Iohannis said.