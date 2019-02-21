President Iohannis says PSD is incompetent and incapable of running Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is incompetent and incapable of running Romania.

"One thing is clear: the PSD governance has failed. In hospitals, [there are] problems over problems, education is under-financed, Romania's economy is unsettled, especially after the OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] No.114, issued in great secrecy at the end of last year, the highways are out of the question, the entire PSD governance represented an assault over justice and the rule of law in Romania, with the clear objective of getting their hands on justice, politicise justice so they can solve their criminal cases. Actually, the PSD isn't governing for the Romanians and Romania, but for Dragnea. The PSD is incompetent and incapable of running Romania," Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.