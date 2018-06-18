President Iohannis says PSD majority is voting laws dedicated to Dragnea; it is inconceivable

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, when referring to the amendments brought in Parliament to the Criminal Procedure Code, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) majority is voting laws dedicated to leader of the PSD Liviu Dragnea, adding that it is "simply inconceivable."

"We wee more and more clearly that the PSD is not just trying to amputate the President's powers, but (...) also the powers of justice, which is very, very serious. The PSD majority is voting laws for their chief, they are voting laws for Dragnea, which is simply inconceivable," Iohannis stated.