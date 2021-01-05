President Iohannis sends JusMin request for criminal investigation of former EnviMin Costel Alexe

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday to the Minister of Justice Stelian Ion, the request for criminal investigation of former minister of Environment Costel Alexe, according to the Presidential Administration, according to AGERPRES.

Also, it is shown that the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice was notified regarding the wording of this request.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) requested the General Prosecutor's Office, the president's referral for commencing the criminal investigation of former minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Costel Alexe, for bribery and instigation to embezzlement.

"I was surprised learn and I took note of the press release sent by DNA regarding the proposal of commencing a criminal investigation against me. I would like to specify the following: I have faith in the act of justice and wish for this process to be over as quickly as possible, which will rule on the reality: I did not ask and I never took, in my entire public activity, any improper benefits that are against the law. I will not make any public reference to this situation, during this moment of justice initiative, but I can assure you that in the following period I will study the accusations that are brought to me and I will offer my full cooperation and transparency in front of the judicial bodies", Costel Alexe, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Iasi said.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea declared that it is possible to finish the report of president Klaus Iohannis for commencing the criminal investigation against the former Environment minister Costel Alexe on Tuesday.