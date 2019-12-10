President Iohannis: Strategic partnership between Romania and the US - stronger, more dynamic

The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US is "stronger" and "more dynamic" than at any time in its history, President Klaus Iohannis said at the decoration ceremony of the United States Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, with the National Order of "the Star of Romania" in the rank of Grand Cross.

The head of state stressed that Hans Klemm, who is about to end his term in Bucharest, has contributed "extraordinarily" to the development of relations between Romania and the US."It is a solemn occasion in which I bestow the highest decoration of the Romanian state, but it is also a ceremony dedicated to friendship. Mr Ambassador, at this moment when your mission in Bucharest is near its end, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA is stronger and more dynamic than at any time in its history. In 2020, the marking of 140 years of diplomatic relations between our countries takes place in a bilateral context that we can be proud of," said Iohannis.