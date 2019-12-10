 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Strategic partnership between Romania and the US - stronger, more dynamic

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US is "stronger" and "more dynamic" than at any time in its history, President Klaus Iohannis said at the decoration ceremony of the United States Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, with the National Order of "the Star of Romania" in the rank of Grand Cross. 

The head of state stressed that Hans Klemm, who is about to end his term in Bucharest, has contributed "extraordinarily" to the development of relations between Romania and the US. 

"It is a solemn occasion in which I bestow the highest decoration of the Romanian state, but it is also a ceremony dedicated to friendship. Mr Ambassador, at this moment when your mission in Bucharest is near its end, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA is stronger and more dynamic than at any time in its history. In 2020, the marking of 140 years of diplomatic relations between our countries takes place in a bilateral context that we can be proud of," said Iohannis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.