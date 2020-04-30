President Iohannis, telephone conversation with French counterpart on crisis caused by new coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, the Presidential Administration has announced.

"Against the backdrop of the crisis caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus, which affects both France and Romania, President Klaus Iohannis conveyed his condolences for the loss of life, showing that our country stands in solidarity with the French people in these difficult times," shows the Presidential Administration.

The Romanian president voiced his conviction that Romania and France will overcome this crisis and will be able to rebuild their national economies for the benefit of the two states' citizens.

He underlined the special, historical character of the French-Romanian relations, based on the the two countries' Strategic Partnership, which was reconfirmed at the highest level by the signing, in November 2018, of the Political Declaration between Romania and France.

President Klaus Iohannis thanked France for its help in repatriating Romanian citizens in countries outside the European Union.

The Romanian head of state also presented to his counterpart the measures taken by our country to identify and treat people infected with the novel coronavirus. In this context, he stressed that in Romania the number of infected people and those who died is still growing and that, according to experts, the peak of the epidemic has not yet been reached in our country.

President Iohannis also referred to the important Romanian community in France, whose members have shown solidarity with the French people. He underlined the involvement in the efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in France of a significant number of medical staff belonging to the Romanian community.

The head of state highlighted the need for a solid, organized and united response at the level of the European Union. In this regard, President Klaus Iohannis stressed the need for joint action to build a strong and sustainable health system at EU level.

"Regarding the measures taken at European level on the recovery of the Member States' economies, the President of Romania said that he is looking forward to the proposals that the European Commission will make in the next period regarding the future budget of the European Union for 2021- 2027 and to the Economic Recovery Fund," the Presidential Administration also shows.