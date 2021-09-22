President Iohannis to attend PNL Congress

President Klaus Iohannis announces that he will attend the PNL (National Liberal Party) Congress, on Saturday, where the chairman of the formation will be elected.

Regarding the governmental crisis, he showed on Tuesday, in a discussion with journalists that accompanied him to New York to the UN General Assembly, that it will be settled after the PNL and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance)'s congresses.

The head of state does not believe in an eventual removal of Government following the two congresses and considers that PM Florin Citu can lead the Executive until the next general elections."I encourage Florin to continue and not to be afraid and the liberals to remain to govern. (...) Florin Citu has no reasons to resign or to be removed," Iohannis said.Klaus Iohannis also said that there have always been various currents within PNL, that settled after the internal elections, either by aligning behind the winner, or by going to a different party, context in which the former liberal leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was given as an example.The head of state said that he still has talks with the chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban. "But, who understands Ludovic's reactions anymore", Iohannis added, regarding the recent statements of the PNL leader towards him.President Klaus Iohannis is leading, from Tuesday to Thursday, the Romanian delegation at the highest level of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which takes place in New York.AGERPRES