President Iohannis to gov't: Do you still have money for this year's pensions and salaries?

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday asked the Government and the PSD (Social Democratic Party, main party of the ruling coalition) to specify "of a clear, precise manner and with arguments" what are their plans with the pension Pillar II and if they have enough money at this point to pay for the salaries and pensions for this entire year.

"They must give us an answer. And I believe that the Government and the PSD [Social Democratic Party] need to answer publicly, with arguments, to two questions: What are their intentions with the pension Pillar II? And they need to answer very clearly, of a precise manner, and with arguments to this one, and the second question is: Do you still have enough money to cover for the salaries and the pensions until the end of this year?," said Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace.