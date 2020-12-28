President Iohannis to pay official visit to Chisinau on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Tuesday at the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, the Presidential Administration says on Monday, in a release to Agerpres.

This will be the first high-level visit received, in Chisinau, by Maia Sandu, after taking office as President, following the 15 November elections in the Republic of Moldova.

The visit of the Romanian head of state to Chisinau will provide the framework for the sending of a strong message of support for the new president of the Republic of Moldova, at a historic moment for the European course of the neighbouring country, as well as a message of support for the Moldovan citizens in the effort to democratize, irreversibly implement the principles of the rule of law and strengthen both the European path, as well as privileged relations with Romania, informs the source.

According to the release, from this perspective, concrete issues related to Romania's support for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and supporting the economic and social development of the neighbouring country, will be addressed during the visit.

At the same time, the two presidents are to adopt a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, reaffirming the special ties between Bucharest and Chisinau on the anniversary, in 2020, of 10 years since the signing of the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, as well as the commitment of the Republic of Moldova to follow the European course and to implement the necessary democratic reforms in this regard, the source adds.