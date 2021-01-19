President Iohannis to visit vaccination centres at Romexpo

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis is set to visit the anti-COVID-19 vaccination centres at the Romexpo exhibition centre.

According to the agenda of the head of state, the visit will take place at 12.00 pm.

The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) approved, at its Monday's extraordinary meeting, the change of the destination of the 12 spaces in the vaccination centres against COVID-19, according to a press release of the Capital Prefecture sent to AGERPRES.

The Romexpo Exhibition Complex is one of the 12 spaces - with 12 centres and 64 vaccination points.