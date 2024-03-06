President Iohannis to welcome Austrian Chancellor Nehammer on March 7

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday will welcome Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:30hrs, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to the official schedule.

Expected to be discussed at the meeting is Romania's full accession to the Schengen area.

Iohannis will subsequently attend the European People's Party (EPP) Congress, hosted by Bucharest City, to deliver a speech.

Also on Thursday, Iohannis is scheduled to meet Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, as well as Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Antonio Tajani.