President Iohannis: Violence, brutal repression of manifestations never acceptable, responsible ones must be punished - VIDEO

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that violence and brutal repression of manifestations are unacceptable no matter what shape they take, also pointing out that the responsible ones must be identified and punished.

Iohannis said that the current leadership of the PSD (Social Democratic Party, main at rule) and of the Government is "extremely toxic" and he called on the Social Democrats to take the protests these days seriously.

"People will continue to show their revolt, if they are ignored. PSD must understand that the current leadership of the party and of the Government is extremely toxic, with unknown effects in the long run. I invite the PSD members to take the protests these days very seriously and to understand that they must govern for the people and not against them," stated Iohannis.