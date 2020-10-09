President Iohannis: We shouldn't exaggerate with closing schools; restrictive measures only where no other solution

President Iohannis on Friday stated that we shouldn't exaggerate in Romania with closing schools; we just need to implement restrictive measures where the case and if there is no other solution.

"We shouldn't exaggerate with closing schools. Children are safe in schools. Of course, in those unfortunate situations where there are cases of infection we have no other alternative, but we shouldn't exaggerate with these restrictive measures because we risk creating such situations that are very hard to manage. Children need to go to school and learn. Parents need to send their children to school so that they could go to their jobs themselves and so on," explained Iohannis, after paying a visit to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), accompanied by the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru.

According to the head of the state, the restrictive measures must be taken in those cases where there is no other solution. "In order not to exaggerate, we agreed today to work on a methodology detailed enough to support the local decision-making factors," added the President.