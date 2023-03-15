President Iohannis welcomed by Bulgarian counterpart Radev

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, on an official visit to Bulgaria, was welcomed on Wednesday in Sofia by his counterpart Rumen Radev.

The official welcome ceremony took place in St. Alexandru Nevski Square in Sofia.

The official retinue includes Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, as well as presidential advisers Luminita Odobescu, Daniela Barsan, Cosmin Marinescu and Delia Dinu.

The two presidents will have face-to-face and official talks at the Bulgarian Presidential Administration. Later, the two officials will sign a strategic partnership statement and hold a joint news conference.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the strategic partnership statement provides for intensifying the bilateral political dialogue, encouraging economic exchanges and cross-border co-operation, improving connectivity and infrastructure between the two countries, promoting projects designed for the development of the Danube region, ensuring energy security, promoting green energy.

The document also mentions European affairs co-operation as well as strengthened defence and security collaboration amidst numerous difficulties caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in order to ensure continued support for Ukraine, strengthening the eastern flank of NATO and the restoration of a security climate in the Black Sea region.

Among the subjects on the agenda of the two heads of state are developing economic exchanges and investment, analysing the latest developments in cross-border projects for improvement of river and road infrastructure, as well as the advancement of energy projects designed to increase Romania and Bulgaria's energy independence and security.

Iohannis and Radev will also discuss the common goal of accession to the Schengen area and reaffirm their firm commitment to continuing the steps in order for a positive decision to be made this year.

The two heads of state will also touch on the fight against illegal migration and a more effective protection of the external borders of the European Union building on the decisions adopted at the European Council summit of February 2023.

Also featuring on the agenda of the meeting will be Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and its consequences, along with the sustained support for Ukraine and Moldova, along the recent developments in the preparations for the incoming NATO summit in Vilnius.