President Iohannis welcomes Prime Minister of Bulgarian Government, Petkov, at the Cotroceni Palace

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who is paying a working visit to Romania.

Earlier in the day, the Bulgarian Prime Minister met at the Victoria Palace of Government with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciuca. The two officials had one-on-one talks and took part in the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria on the opening of the Giurgiu-Ruse ferry international border crossing point at the Romanian-Bulgarian state border.A plenary meeting of the two delegations will take place starting with 16:00 hrs, with the participation of the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, and from 17:30 hrs, the two Prime Ministers and the European Commissioner will hold a joint press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.The visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister was supposed to start at 11.30, with the reception at Victoria Palace, but the schedule has been delayed. Kiril Petkov paid a visit to Ukraine.