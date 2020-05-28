 
     
President Klaus Iohannis attends wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Carol I Park, on the occasion of Heroes' Day.

Wreaths were also laid on the part of the Government and the Ministry of National Defence.

The executive was represented by Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, and the Ministry of National Defence by Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

In honor of Romanian heroes a moment of silence was observed.

"Each day that we live in peace, in liberty, as a nation ruling over its own destiny is due to those that fell in the wars of the past or in the missions fulfilled, presently, in the theaters of operations or on national territory. We have a duty of honor to recall all these brave Romanians not only on occasions that mark big historical moments or known celebrations, but be permanently grateful for their sacrifice. We owe respect and gratitude to the veterans of the Second World War and the veterans of the theaters of operations alike, to the wounded, as well as to the families of those who have heroically fallen in action," the Minister of Defence's message, posted on Facebook, shows.

