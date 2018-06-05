President Klaus Iohannis: I do not fear any attempt of being suspended from office

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that he is not afraid of any attempt to suspend him from office, highlighting that there is no reason for something like this.

"I have noticed that many are preoccupied with the suspension from office. I can say that I am not. There is no reason for suspension and I am not afraid of any such attempt," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, when asked how he comments on the fact that one of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders said that he is willing to gather signatures in order to suspend the head of state.