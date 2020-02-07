President Klaus Iohannis meets European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis met with European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean on Friday.Earlier, the head of state discussed with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, about the future multiannual budget of the European Union.
Before the meeting, President Iohannis said he was determined to negotiate "fiercely" in order for Romania to obtain as much money as possible for cohesion funds and the common agricultural policy.
"The idea is to find through this type of bilateral discussions the common denominator for the multiannual budget. I come with the ideas we have drawn up in Bucharest. We have a quite well-founded reasoning for the budget we want, starting from the premise that, regardless of the circumstances under which the budget for the next budgetary exercise is being negotiated, it must be a little bit higher than the budget for the last exercise. We have expectations regarding the cohesion policy funds, there are several funds under this category, which for us are vital to reach an acceptable convergence as soon as possible," said Iohannis.
Also important are the funds for agriculture, stressed the head of state.
"On these two chapters I am very determined to fiercely negotiate to get as much money for Romania as possible, but there are certain conditions that are important to us. For example, flexibility between funds would be very important for us. Also important is that the transition fund towards a greener economy not be part of cohesion, but additional. Today we have come with all the conditions we want. There will be a discussion and in the end we will move to a phase of negotiation, where everyone is trying to obtain as much as possible," added Klaus Iohannis.