President Klaus Iohannis sends congratulation message to Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, following the latter's appointment in office, stressing that Romania is determined to conclude the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2021.

"I am certain that the remarkable wisdom and experience you have at the head of Japan's government administration will ensure the success of your mandate, despite the complex context created by the severe evolution of the pandemic generated by the novel coronavirus," the president says in his message.

Klaus Iohannis assures that the Romanian Government remains firmly committed to advancing the Romanian-Japanese bilateral relations, in accordance with the lines of action established in the meetings with the Prime Minister of the Japanese Government in 2018 and 2019.

"In this respect, Romania is determined to conclude the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2021, the centenary year of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan. We are convinced that this Strategic Partnership, based on the community of values that our countries share, will benefit our citizens and contribute to strengthening international peace and cooperation," the message from President Iohannis reads.