President Klaus Iohannis welcomed with military honors by Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu

President Klaus Iohannis was given today a welcome with military honors in Chisinau by his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, in a ceremony that also included a traditional bread and salt greeting, the playing of the national anthems of Romania and of the Republic of Moldova and the review of the guard of honor.

This is the first high-level visit to Chisinau after Maia Sandu's taking the oath of office on December 24th.

According to the Presidential Administration in Bucharest, Klaus Iohannis' visit to Moldova will provide "the framework for sending a strong message of support for the new President of the Republic of Moldova, at a historic moment for the European course of the neighboring country, as well as a message of support for the Moldovan citizens in the effort for democratization, for the irreversible implementation of the principles of the rule of law and for strengthening both this country's European course and its privileged relations with Romania."

The two heads of state have scheduled one-on-one talks, followed by discussions in the plenary of the two official delegations, at the end of which they will make joint press statements.

Concrete aspects regarding Romania's support for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be approached during the visit, as well as Romanian support for the economic and social development of the neighboring country.

The two Presidents will also adopt a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening the Bilateral Strategic Partnership, reaffirming the special relationship between Bucharest and Chisinau on the 10th anniversary this year of the signing of the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, and the Republic of Moldova's commitment to pursuing the European path and to implementing the necessary democratic reforms in this regard.

On the day of the inauguration of the new President of the Republic of Moldova, Klaus Iohannis, together with another six EU heads of state, sent the leader in Chisinau an open letter of support.

"We, the Presidents of Romania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia, congratulate Ms. Maia Sandu on her inauguration as President of the Republic of Moldova. Maia Sandu has received a strong mandate from the citizens of Moldova who are waiting for a series of changes to happen, a more ambitious reform agenda, democracy and closer ties with the European Union," read the document.