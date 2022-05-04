President of Germany on official visit to Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the occasion of the official visit the latter is conducting to Romania, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, with special attention to be granted to regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security, generated by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The visit of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier takes place in the context of celebrating 30 years since the signing, on April 21, 1992, of the Treaty between Romania and Germany regarding friendly cooperation and partnership in Europe, framework-document emblematic of the contemporary history of the bilateral relationship, the Presidential Administration informs.Thus, consultations between the Romanian and German presidents will focus on the concrete ways to develop and deepen the Romanian-German relation, which is strategic in character, being defined by a very active political-diplomatic dialogue, an economic dynamic in continuous growth and special inter-human contacts, facilitated by the German minority in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany.The two heads of state will also approach the perspectives of consolidation of economic cooperation between the two countries, given that Germany is the first commercial partner of Romania, with exchanges totaling in 2021 over 35 billion euro, and the third investor in the Romanian economy. Furthermore, the stimulation of reciprocal investments and deepening of sectorial cooperation will be discussed, the quoted source mentions.Special attention is to be granted to developments in regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security, generated by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine. The two heads of state will approach, in context, the support granted to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, energy security, measures to consolidate the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance, the coordination of positions on the regional, European levels and in preparation for the NATO Summit in Madrid.Furthermore, the agenda for discussions will comprise aspects regarding the active and comprehensive support necessary, in the current regional context, to the states in the European Union Vicinity, especially the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and states in the Western Balkans, including support for their European integration, the Presidential Administration also mentions.The President of Germany is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Governmental Palace.AGERPRES