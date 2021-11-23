President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu paying official visit to Romania

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will be on an official visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Head of State, Klaus Iohannis, in the context of the 30th anniversary in 2021 of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries, agerpres reports.

"The visit represents a very good opportunity to reconfirm the special, privileged relationship materialized in the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, based on the community of language, culture and history, and also an opportunity to assess the implementation of decisions agreed on previous meetings at presidential level, which took place in Chisinau, on December 29, 2020, and August 27, 2021, and in Bucharest, on April 20, 2021," informs the Presidential Administration.

Maia Sandu will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace by President Iohannis and will have a meeting with the interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, at the Victoria Palace.The political consultations between the two presidents "will strengthen the excellent and substantial bilateral cooperation at political, economic and sectoral level and will stimulate the advancement of joint projects of strategic interest in the fields of energy, transport, health, education or information society," the Presidential Administration also said.Also, the two high officials will approach projects that connect Chisinau with the European Union space, through Romania, in order to bring real and concrete benefits to all the citizens of the Republic of Moldova.Discussions will focus on measures taken by Romania in support of the processes of modernization and implementation of democratic reforms promoted by the President and Government of Chisinau, as well as the European integration efforts of the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration said.According to the programme, the official reception ceremony at the Cotroceni Palace will take place at 10.30 am, after which Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis will have a one-on-one meeting, followed by official talks and joint press statements.In the context of the visit, the Agreement between the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on the mutual recognition of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles will also be signed. The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, will sign on behalf of Romania, and the Minister of Education, Anatolie Topala, will sign for the Republic of Moldova. Interim Prime Minister Florin Citu will also be present at the signing ceremony of this document.