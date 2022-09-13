President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Tuesday, the president of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania (UCOR), Andreas Huber, on the occasion of which he reiterated the opening of the ministry for the consolidation of dialogue and collaboration with this organization, with the objective of supporting and facilitating the activity carried out by honorary consuls in our country.

Andreas Huber was accompanied by the representatives of the Board of Directors of UCOR, a press release from MAE transmitted to AGERPRES reads.

The chief of Romanian diplomacy evoked, in this context, the very good coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the honorary consuls accredited in our country in the efforts to evacuate foreign citizens from Ukraine, as a result of the outbreak of the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation, the source says.

Aurescu encouraged the active participation of the honorary consuls in the public diplomacy events that the MAE organizes, in order to multiply the interaction opportunities of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania with the accredited honorary consular representatives in Romania.

For his part, Andreas Huber assured that UCOR makes every effort to deepen and expand the relations between Romania and the represented countries.

The Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania was established in June 2015 as a non-governmental organization, with the aim of promoting and encouraging specialized partnerships and social projects of common interest for honorary consuls from Romania. The president of UCOR Andreas Huber is the honorary consul of Austria in Sibiu.AGERPRES