Press release of the Romanian Royal Household

The Press Office of the Household of Her Majesty the Custodian of the Romanian Crown is authorized to transmit the following statement:

Her Majesty Margareta of Romania and HRH The Prince Consort learned with immense sorrow of the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The British sovereign passed away this afternoon at Balmoral Castle, according to romaniaregala.ro.

Queen Elizabeth II and King Michael I, both descendants of Queen Victoria, were linked throughout their lives by affection, admiration and warm friendship.

Throughout her life, for Margareta Custodian of the Crown, Queen Elizabeth II was an unparalleled support, a model of royal leadership and courage, and a beacon.

Queen Elizabeth was always present in the life of the Romanian Royal Family and kept an uninterrupted family connection. After the passing of King Michael and the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II remained the fundamental point of reference, a moral, intellectual, emotional and institutional support.

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown has written a letter to His Majesty King Charles III.