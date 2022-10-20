 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister advocates urgent expansion of natural gas network, to replace fuel oil as heating agent

virgil popescu

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca advocated, on Thursday, at a video conference with the county prefects, the urgent expansion of the natural gas network, so that fuel oil is replaced as a heating agent.

Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, specified that the transmission and distribution networks are financed through the Modernization Fund, and the amounts can be supplemented if necessary. He mentioned that Transgaz has already submitted a series of projects for the expansion of the gas transportation network, told Agerpres.

"Practically, Transgaz follows its investment plan and, as it has projects ready, it directly accesses the Modernization Fund, because it is practically a state monopoly and does not need calls for projects. For distribution, on the other hand, given that there are more distributors, there is a call for projects, but it is aimed only at them, the electricity and natural gas distributors," he said.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.