Prime Minister advocates urgent expansion of natural gas network, to replace fuel oil as heating agent

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca advocated, on Thursday, at a video conference with the county prefects, the urgent expansion of the natural gas network, so that fuel oil is replaced as a heating agent.

Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, specified that the transmission and distribution networks are financed through the Modernization Fund, and the amounts can be supplemented if necessary. He mentioned that Transgaz has already submitted a series of projects for the expansion of the gas transportation network, told Agerpres.

"Practically, Transgaz follows its investment plan and, as it has projects ready, it directly accesses the Modernization Fund, because it is practically a state monopoly and does not need calls for projects. For distribution, on the other hand, given that there are more distributors, there is a call for projects, but it is aimed only at them, the electricity and natural gas distributors," he said.