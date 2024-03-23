Prime Minister calls for responsibility on occasion of Earth Hour: Energy sector is of strategic importance

The energy sector is of strategic importance for any country in the world, not only in terms of resources but also in terms of responsibility towards the environment and life on planet Earth, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday, on the occasion of Earth Hour 2024.

The lights in the Victoria Palace of Government will be switched off this evening, for one hour, between 20:30 and 21:30, with the Government joining this year, through this initiative, the global environmental campaign Earth Hour, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The energy sector is of strategic importance for any country in the world, not only in terms of the resources we have at the global level but also in terms of responsibility towards the environment and life on planet Earth, which is our home, for all of us. The current concerns for the transition to green energy and the reduction of dependence on Russian resources are also concerns of Romania, which remains firmly committed to continuing investments in energy infrastructure in line with the latest technological solutions, and funding through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is also an opportunity in this area. These are efforts aimed at ensuring efficiency in economic terms, but also the transition to a green economy and the fight against climate change, objectives to which Romania is deeply committed as a member state of the European Union," said the prime minister.



Marcel Ciolacu would like the symbolic gesture of switching off the light for an hour to become a responsible gesture for every Romanian.



"This symbolic gesture of switching off the light for one hour, which the Romanian Government is making today, as every year, together with other institutions, non-governmental organisations, and ordinary citizens from all over the world, I wish it to remain in the minds of as many Romanians as possible as a gesture of responsibility and concrete actions that each one of us should take for the planet's climate security," the prime minister added.



Earth Hour, having reached its 18th edition this year, is marked at the end of March as a sign of support for collective actions aimed at promoting the protection of the planet.