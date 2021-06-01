Prime Minister Citu on vaccination campaigns: I want to keep Romania below 3 per thousand

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that his goal is to keep the infection rate with the novel coronavirus in Romania below three cases per 1,000 inhabitants by vaccinating the population, agerpres reports.

He told private television broadcaster Digi 24 that the vaccination rate of the population has slowed down, but expressed hope that "people have understood the message."

"Through this vaccination campaign that we are now advancing towards villages, cities, smaller rural communities, we want to keep Romania below 3 per thousand. This is actually the goal. We must stay there to get rid of the pandemic. The campaign vaccination has slowed down, but still take a look that over 20,000 people were vaccinated only in Bucharest, at the marathon over the weekend, so the campaign continues and will continue. The fact that we have these results gives me hope that people have understood the message," said Citu.He pointed out that relaxation measures in Romania came much earlier than in other European countries."No one imagined in the past that we would be able to discuss such relaxation tomorrow, starting June 1, or that two weeks ago we gave up the mask in public space. Think that in Europe there are still many countries where the mask is still being used in the public space," the head of the executive added.