Prime Minister Ciuca and Bulgarian counterpart Petkov cover bilateral agenda in depth

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation on Friday with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, the two covering the bilateral agenda in depth, with a focus on the interconnection components across the Danube and the dredging of the river's waterway, as well as the organization, in Sofia, of a joint meeting of the two Governments, in September-October.

According to a Government press release sent, the current European processes, namely the cooperation for the application of the Green Deal and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), were also on the agenda of the discussions.

"Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca addressed the issue of the Vertical Gas Corridor complementary to the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector underpinning the BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria) project. The Bulgarian side emphasized the priority it gives to this interconnector," shows the release.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister launched an invitation for a joint government meeting to be organised in Sofia in September-October.

The two prime ministers agreed that before this meeting, a visit by Prime Minister Petkov to Bucharest, accompanied by the Minister of Transport and Energy, will take place as soon as possible, in order to prepare the agreements for the next government meeting.

According to the release, the two heads of government shared assessments of the security situation in the region, in eastern Ukraine and at the Black Sea, Agerpres informs.