Prime Minister Ciuca discusses priority cooperation domains over phone call with Moldovan counterpart

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă guvern

The provisions of the roadmap regarding the priority domains for cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova were the main topics of discussion between Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and his counterpart in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita.

"I had today a phone call with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Ms. Natalia Gavrilita. We discussed about the provisions of the roadmap regarding the priority domains for cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, signed on November 23, 2021. I conveyed the openness and availability of Romania for the Republic of Moldova, to be followed, in the coming period, by the establishment of an official visit," wrote Nicolae Ciuca, on his Facebook page.

