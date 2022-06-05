Prime Minister Ciuca: National Cancer Fighting Plan will mean a paradigm shift

The power of the example of those who defeated cancer can have a mobilizing and encouraging effect for all those who find that they have this diagnosis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, stating that the National Cancer Fighting Plan will mean a paradigm shift from treatment regimens that are sometimes quite rigid to personalized medicine, Agerpres reports.

His message comes in the context of marking the National Cancer Survivors' Day. On this occasion, Victoria Palace will be illuminated on Sunday evening, between 21.00 and 23.00, in the colors and logo symbol chosen for this day - the Yellow Water Lily."The initiative to establish National Cancer Survivors' Day is a message of hope for those who, unfortunately, find that they have this diagnosis. The power of the example of those who have overcome the disease can have a mobilizing and encouraging effect at the same time. The confidence that you too can get over such a trial, it means that you have paved the way for healing, with the valuable support of doctors and access to treatments," the prime minister said.According to him, in all this effort, the role of the authorities and the entire health system is just as important both during the treatment period and after healing.''We want these people to know that we are with them in the battle for life and that their hope is truly a chance to be fulfilled. In this sense, the National Cancer Fighting Plan, carried out under the auspices of the Presidential Administration, with experts from the Ministry of Health, representatives of civil society and oncology patients, will mean a paradigm shift from treatment schemes that are sometimes quite rigid, towards a personalized medicine that requires a more precise diagnosis and a treatment adapted to the needs of each patient", declared the prime minister.Romania has, starting this year, on the first Sunday of June, a day dedicated to those who managed to win the fight against a disease from the oncological spectrum."The Government expresses its full support for the efforts to provide confidence in treatment options and the chances of a cure, while raising awareness about the importance of preventing and early diagnosis of cancer - a diagnosis that many consider without hope, but which the cancer survivors overcame by showing an unsuspected power, born of hope'', reads a Government's release.