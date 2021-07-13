Prime Minister Florin Citu: Medical staff who won't vaccinate, to get tested for COVID-19, pay for tests

Medical staff who do not want to get vaccinated will be tested for COVID-19 and will have to bear the costs of tests, said Prime Minister Florin Citu.

He was asked whether the Executive was considering making the COVID-19 immunization mandatory among healthcare professionals or nursing staff, based on the announcement made by the French and Greek authorities according to which vaccination will be mandatory for healthcare staff.

"First of all, Romania today has the lowest infection rate in Europe, so we start with the positive side. As regards vaccination of medical staff, you know very well that there is a proposal that those who do not want to be vaccinated should get tested and should pay for the tests. This is the proposal we made for the Ministry of Health," Florin Citu declared, on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, agerpres reports.