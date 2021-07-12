Prime Minister Florin Citu: No budget rectification to be carried out within party, as long as I am Romania's prime minister

Prime Minister Florin Citu gave assurances on Monday, at the beginning of the General Assembly of the Association of Romanian Municipalities, that the budget rectification will be made within the Romanian Government, "not within the party", as long as he holds the position of prime minister, agerpres reports.

"No budget rectification will be carried out within the party, as long as I am Romania's prime minister. All these things will be done in the Romanian Government, without any political criteria," Citu specified.

He stressed the need for all mayors to get involved in order to draw European funds, including those from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)."This government is different. That is why I am here today to assure you that I need everyone, all mayors and all county council presidents to develop Romania. The 76.2 billion euros from European funds and the PNRR need to be implemented by everyone, by all the mayors, by all the presidents of the county councils. We need all the resources to draw this money," the prime minister said.