Prime Minister Florin Citu on Firefighters' Day: They are fulfilling their mission as saviors with impressive professionalism, dedication

Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulated the firefighters and underscored "their dedication and professionalism" in carrying out their mission as rescuers, in a message sent on the occasion of the Firefighters' Day in Romania, agerpres reports.

"Today is a special day for the firefighters in Romania, to whom we dedicate September 13 every year, as this day remains in our national history for the heroic act of the military firefighters who, in 1848, defended the 1848 revolutionaries in the Dealul Spirii Battle. The ones who decide today to become firefighters prove the same courage and much empathy in their missions of extinguishing a fire, saving people who are in danger, and removing the consequences of disasters. They impress us through the professionalism and dedication they show in carrying out their mission as saviors and we should thank them every day for it. These are qualities that the Romanian firefighters prove with every mission they have when they are called. Their merits are well known including by their colleagues in other countries with whom they collaborated, with the most recent such example when the Romanian firefighters enjoyed the appreciation of their colleagues from other countries being this summer when they helped extinguish the forest fires in Greece. We are all proud, dear firefighters! Congratulations and Many Happy Returns of the Day!," Florin Citu said in a message posted on Monday on the Government's Facebook page.