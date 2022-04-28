Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Ukraine: I saw such images before, never as shocking

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the images he saw during his Tuesday visit to several areas of Ukraine affected by the armed conflict with Russia were the most shocking he saw during his entire military career.

"Beyond emotion, the personal side, the human side is absolutely devastating. (...) My military career took me in various conflict areas and I saw such terrifying images before but never as shocking as those I saw in Ukraine. I don't see how anyone could have even the slightest understanding for what happened there," the PM told TVR1 public television broadcaster.

He said that he saw the attacked residential areas, the destroyed buildings, schools and hospitals, and it was clear that the laws and principles of armed conflicts, by which areas with civilians and certain buildings are protected, were violated.

"It is absolutely inadmissible and unbelievable and I reiterated, during the meetings I had with both the President and the Prime Minister, the strong position of Romania of condemnation of these atrocities, these war crimes. (...) These crimes must not remain unpunished," Nicolae Ciuca underscored.

The head of the Executive reiterated that Romania has given and will continue to give support to Ukraine and that we need to be part of the reconstruction process in the neighbouring country.

A concrete example of the support mentioned by Nicolae Ciuca is the extension of the wide gauge of the railways coming from Moldova and Ukraine to the port of Galati, in order to facilitate the transport of goods.

"At the moment, as the ports of Odessa and Nikolaev are impossible to use, great efforts are needed to compensate for this impossibility of using the port infrastructure for the transit of goods. (...) We are working at the level of the Ministry of Transport and I have discussed with the Minister before and today the possibility that those wide gauge railway ends coming from Moldova and Ukraine could be extended and reach the port of Galati, shortening thus the time of the transfer of goods. Although, we are analyzing if we can do the same in Halmeu and Visani," the PM pointed out.

