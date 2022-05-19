Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Antonio Costa, on working visit to Romania

Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa, on a working visit to Romania on Thursday, will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

According to the programme announced by the authorities, the Portuguese prime minister will be greeted, on Thursday morning, at Victoria Palace of Government, by his Romanian counterpart, with a joint press conference of the two high officials on the agenda of the meeting.At the same time, the two prime ministers will participate in the signing of the agreement between Romania and the Portuguese Republic on cooperation in defence.Afterwards, Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be received at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, where they will hold one-on-one and official talks.On the same day, the Portuguese Prime Minister will have a meeting at the Palace of the Parliament with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, the Chair of the European Affairs Committee of the Senate, Angel Tilvar and the Social Democratic Party MEP Victor Negrescu.On Thursday afternoon, the head of the Lisbon Executive will pay a visit to the 1st Training Battalion "Olt", Caracal, Olt County, together with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. AGERPRES