 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on working visit in Brussels

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carries out a working visit, Monday through Tuesday, in Brussels, on which occasion she has an appointment with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, according to a press release by the Government sent to AGERPRES. 


Moreover, Prime Minister Dancila will have discussions with Corina Cretu, European Commissioner for Regional Policy, as well as Phil Hogdan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, and Gunther Oettinger, European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources. 

According to the press release, the visit in Brussels visit aims to intensify the dialogue between the Romanian Government and European institutions, in the perspective of our country's taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, as of January 1 2019. 

"The high ranking official will reiterate the strong commitment of Romanian authorities, to ensure a successful mandate, will highlight Romania's objective to contribute, in a constructive manner, to defining and promoting the common European interest, to ensuring unity and cohesion between the member states, as well as bringing closer the citizens of the European Union", reads the press release. 

Also, priority topics of the European agenda will be tackled, with an emphasis on cohesion policy and common agricultural policy, the quoted source further shows.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.