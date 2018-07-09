Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on working visit in Brussels

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carries out a working visit, Monday through Tuesday, in Brussels, on which occasion she has an appointment with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, according to a press release by the Government sent to AGERPRES.

Moreover, Prime Minister Dancila will have discussions with Corina Cretu, European Commissioner for Regional Policy, as well as Phil Hogdan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, and Gunther Oettinger, European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources.According to the press release, the visit in Brussels visit aims to intensify the dialogue between the Romanian Government and European institutions, in the perspective of our country's taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, as of January 1 2019."The high ranking official will reiterate the strong commitment of Romanian authorities, to ensure a successful mandate, will highlight Romania's objective to contribute, in a constructive manner, to defining and promoting the common European interest, to ensuring unity and cohesion between the member states, as well as bringing closer the citizens of the European Union", reads the press release.Also, priority topics of the European agenda will be tackled, with an emphasis on cohesion policy and common agricultural policy, the quoted source further shows.