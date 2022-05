Prince Charles will be in Bucharest on Wednesday.

His Royal Highness will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The reception is scheduled for 2.45 pm.

The heir to the British Crown will also be welcomed at the Elisabeta Palace by the Crown Custodian, Margareta, and the Prince Consort.

The Prince of Wales also visited Elisabeta Palace in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Since 1998, he has been present in Romania almost every year.

AGERPRES.