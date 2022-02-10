Private health insurance market up to RON 500 million in 2021

The private health insurance market reached, in 2021, RON 500 million, compared to RON 380 million in 2019, announced on Thursday the president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Nicu Marcu, noting that this low level is caused by a poor financial education.

Marcu said at the conference "Quo Vadis 2022! - 4th edition, Private Health Insurance - solution for health financing", organized by the Foundation of the Institute of Financial Studies and the press trust DC Media Group, that, through the Institute, through the ASF and through the media, several things must be done so as to educate the population on various age levels in order to realize that, at a certain point, this health insurance is needed, not only as a variant for health financing in Romania, but also as a necessary element to ensure a quality medical service.

For his part, the vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Cristian Rosu, said that there is an increase of almost 200 pct in percentages, but in absolute value the amounts are insignificant at the market level as well as at the level of coverage of the country's population.