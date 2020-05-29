Private schools offering their premises for public school children

Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said on Thursday that official of private education in Romania are offering their school premises for public school children as well, starting with the next school year.

"Recently we have had numerous consultations with representatives of private education in Romania and we even set up a working group at the Ministry of Education. Today we had a meeting at the government, together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan. We discussed with the representatives of private education and this proposal came from them to make available their premises to students in the public system starting next school year, if such measure were required," Anisie told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster.She also said that "it was a gesture that the representatives of private education made in support of public education".