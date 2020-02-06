 
     
Pro Romania's Ponta: Remus Pricopie, our Premier nomination for national union gov't

The Pro Romania Chair Victor Ponta on Thursday said, after the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations that he told President Klaus Iohannis his party's nomination for Prime Minister is Remus Pricopie, who is to form a national union gov't.

"Our nomination was Mr. Remus Pricopie, yet not for a PSD - Pro Romania government, but for a national union government, with Mr. Pricopie to pick the ministers together with whom he will get us through a period of obvious political crisis that could regress to an economic and social crisis, too. Because the extension of the current situation (...) means that essential draft laws, such as a budgetary rectification, let's say, cannot be passed in the next period," Ponta asserted.

President Klaus Iohannis invited on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace the leaders of the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations in order to pick a candidate for the position of prime minister, as the Ludovic Orban Government was dismissed on Wednesday through a no confidence vote.

