Procedure for annulment of Ion Iliescu's revolutionary certificate, underway

The State Secretariat for the recognition of the merits of fighters against the Communist regime established in Romania from 1945 to 1989, an institution subordinated to the Government, started the procedure for the withdrawal of the title of Fighter for the Victory of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 of former president Ion Iliescu, Agerpres reports.

In a document sent to the Asociatia 21 Decembrie, the State Secretariat informs that it has discussed an address submitted by the organization regarding the fulfillment by Ion Iliescu of the conditions for obtaining the title of Fighter for the Victory of the 1989 Revolution, noted for special deeds.According to the document, "the committee unanimously found both the CV on the Internet and the press materials that Ion Iliescu joined the Communist Youth Union in 1944 and the Romanian Communist Party in 1953 where he advanced in his career, becoming Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth Union starting with 1956 and a member of the CC [the Central Committee ] of the PCR [the Romanian Communist Party]"."Given that, in 1971, he held the position of secretary of the Central Committee of the PCR, as well as the leadership position held at UTC [Communist Youth Organization ] of the PCR, the committee finds that the conditions required by Article 8 paragraph 2 of Law no. 341/2004 amended by Law 242 are fulfilled. (...) The provisions of the law do not benefit the persons who are proven that in the period 1945 - 1989 held at least a dignity or a leadership position within the governing bodies at local, regional or national level of the PCR, reason for which it unanimously decides to start the administrative procedure for the annulment of the LRM Certificate," the cited document further adds.According to it, "it was unanimously decided by the members of the commission (...) to send to the Legal Service a copy of the minutes, in order to start the action for the annulment of the certificate in the administrative court, and following the court ruling of the revocation decision, the transmission of an address to the Service for revolutionaries for the withdrawal of the title".