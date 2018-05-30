'Procuroarea lui Dragnea' sare în apărarea lui Kovesi: Mesaj despre amestecul puterii executive în justiţie

Alexandra Carmen Lăncrănjan, procuroarea care instrumentează cel de-al treilea dosar penal al preşedintelui PSD, sare în apărarea şefei sale, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, după ce Curtea Constituţională a decis că preşedintele Iohannis e obligat să semneze decretul de revocare a şefei DNA. Într-un mesaj în engleză, publicat pe Facebook, Lăncrănjan transmite mesajul că intervenţia executivului în activitatea procurorului afectează independenţa acestuia.

"Prosecutorial independence and impartiality are two of the key human rights set out in international standards dealing with the prosecution service.

Prosecutorial independence and impartiality are related rights and in certain ways overlap. Like judicial independence, prosecutorial independence has institutional and individual components. To be institutionally independent, the prosecution service must not be subject to executive or other interference (e.g., from a private or public organization, a national or international organization, or a person); it must be insulated from such external pressure. Prosecutors must also be insulated from internal pressure, such as from colleagues or others inside the prosecution service. The prosecutor should be guided only by law and his or her solemn oath. “Individual independence” means that prosecutors should be personally independent in carrying out their duties. Ensuring that the terms and conditions of their prosecution service are secure is one step toward achieving this independence. A third step toward prosecutorial independence requires maintaining public confidence in the judicial system, which depends on ensuring transparency in the prosecutorial activities and ensuring that the prosecution service is representative (i.e., that prosecutors come from a variety of groups, ethnicities, and religions, etc., and that they represent the population as a whole)", scrie Alexandra Carmen Lăncrănjan, citând International Network to Promote the Rule of Law.

